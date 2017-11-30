Stef Korfas Provides Spark in San Marcos Victory Over Salesian

Boys Basketball

Stef Korfas turned in a solid performance for San Marcos in an 83-48 non-league boys basketball win against visiting Salesian on Thursday.

Korfas scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Jackson Stormo followed his 12-of-12 outing on Tuesday by making 11 of 12 shots en route to 24 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Ryan Godges scored 13 points and dished out five assists, and Nate Fay played a strong game with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

"More than anything, I'm proud of the effort that our guys gave," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Our defensive intensity got our offense going."

The Royals (3-1) play at Righetti on Monday before heading to the Simi Valley Tournament on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.