Step Up to End Alzheimer’s by Joining Walk

By Ashley Lee for Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter | October 13, 2017

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the Santa Barbara County community to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2017 Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, presented by Edward Jones, will take place Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with Promise Garden Ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Volunteer Walk Committee and Alzheimer’s Association, partnered with local sponsors, businesses and vendors are offering this community event.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an experience for more than 600 participants in Santa Barbara to come together to further this critical cause, from advocacy opportunities and clinical studies enrollment to support programs and services.

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. Participants an commemorate those for whom they are walking on the Chalk Wall.

In addition to the 3K and 5K walk/run routes, participants can enjoy a quarter-mile route along the rose garden at the Fess Parker, lunch sponsored by Pilgrim Terrance by the waterfront, therapy dogs from the Santa Barbara Humane Society, a Walk Team photo booth, an art therapy booth, a drawing table and Remembrance Mailbox to send letters to loved ones lost.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans, including more than 10,000 in Santa Barbara County, to as many as 16 million by 2050.

To start or join a team today for the Santa Barbara Walk, visit act.alz.org/santabarbara or contact Whitney McMullen, walk manager, at [email protected] or 892-4259 ext. 101.

To learn more about the disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter.

 
