Step Up to Fight Substance Abuse at Summit for Danny Climb

Hundreds of hikers and community volunteers will gather at Elings Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, for the 16th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995.

Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bryant teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara.

Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Since the center opened in 2001, more than 6,000 teens and their families have been served.

Participants can choose from three trail options including a 3-mile hike, a moderate 5-mile trail, and a challenging 8.5-mile climb. All hikes will begin at Godric Grove at Elings Park and dogs are welcome.

Following the climb, climbers and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a barbecue and live entertainment with Paradise Kings, recent winner of the Santa Barbara Blues Society Battle of the Bands.

Title sponsor of this year’s Summit for Danny is Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the event, visit www.SummitforDanny.org or contact Catherine Remak, 963.1433 ext.138/[email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.