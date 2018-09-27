Step Up to Prevent Breast Cancer with Cottage Health, Jenny Schatzle

Women who exercise at least 2½ hours a week have a lower risk of breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Cottage Health is teaming up with Jenny Schatzle for a special event on Oct. 6:
» Free one-hour fitness class with Jenny Schatzle, founder of a unique fitness and nutrition program in Santa Barbara
» Breast cancer prevention tips
» Sign-ups and information for breast cancer screening
The free event is being held twice on Saturday, Oc. 6 — one session from noon to 1 p.m. and a second from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — at The Jenny Schatzle Progam, 211 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.