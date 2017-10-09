Stephanie Farouze Earns First Medalist Honor in SBCC’s 6th WSC Tourney Victory

Golf

Stephanie Farouze shot 79 on Monday to earn her first medalist honor in the sixth WSC women’s golf tournament at Rio Bravo CC in Bakersfield.

Farouze was the only player in the 70s on the long par-72 layout. The players also had to contend with heat in the mid-80s and wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SBCC had three players in the top four – Farouze (1st, 79), Vanessa Watkins (3rd, 81) and Jessica Safford (tie 4th, 85). Lauren Calvin tied for 11th with an 88. Farouze was the third WSC medalist for the Vaqueros this year, joining Watkins (two times) and Elly Carlson.

Santa Barbara shot 333 and won its sixth straight WSC tourney by 24 shots over Citrus. Canyons was third at 361.

“I was pretty happy with the way we played,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “The good thing about our team is different people are stepping up.”

SBCC will compete in WSC No. 7 on Monday at Brookside GC in Pasadena, starting at 11 a.m.



WSC No. 6

At par-72 Rio Bravo CC

Final scores

Team -- 1, SBCC 333. 2, Citrus 357. 3, Canyons 361. 4, Moorpark 468. 5, Antelope Valley 370. 6, Bakersfield 375.

Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 79. 2, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 80. 3, Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 81. 4 (tie), Jessica Safford, SBCC, 85; Brooke Logsdon, Moorpark, 85; JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 85; Kathryn Hung, Citrus, 85; Michaela Klundt, AVC, 85.

SBCC scores -- 1, Farouze 79. 3, Watkins 81. 4 (tie), Safford 85. 11 (tie), Lauren Calvin 88. Juliet Parsons 110, Kayla Karst 110.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 30-0. 2, Canyons 23-7. 3, Citrus 14-16. 4, Moorpark 12-18. 5, Bakersfield 8-22. 6, Antelope Valley 3-27.

SBCC overall record -- 56-1.

