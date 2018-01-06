Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stephanie Snow, Whose Battle with Rare Disorder Became Community Cause, Dies at 26

Death of longtime FOP patient inspires family to embark on new fundraiser in her honor, this time to support her love for animals

Stephanie Snow went through life with a cat on her shoulder, but never a chip, in spite of her long-running struggle with fibrodysplasia osificans progressiva, or FOP, a rare and disabling genetic disorder. Click to view larger
Stephanie Snow went through life with a cat on her shoulder, but never a chip, in spite of her long-running struggle with fibrodysplasia osificans progressiva, or FOP, a rare and disabling genetic disorder. (Snow family photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 6, 2018 | 7:46 p.m.

Stephanie Snow lived her life with a rare, disabling genetic condition, but she refused to give in to its inevitable constraints. She died Jan. 2 at age 26, having inspired the Santa Maria Valley community to raise thousands of dollars for research into the extra bone growth.

After announcing her death, Snow’s family revealed plans to honor her love for animals through a memorial campaign to buy much-needed radiology equipment for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

As a young girl, Snow was diagnosed with fibrodysplasia osificans progressiva, or FOP, a genetic disorder that causes extra bone to form over muscle tissue and connective tissue such as tendons and ligaments.

Over time, this extra skeleton steadily restricts the patient’s movement.

“Through Stephanie’s courage and grace she was able to spread awareness, raise funds and be a part of the research efforts that continue the work to find a cure for her devastating condition,” her family said on a GoFundMe page announcing the fundraising campaign for animals.

After the diagnosis, Snow’s family sought answers and eventually connected with an orthopedic surgeon who researched FOP.

“I have known Stephanie since she was 3 years old and watched her grow up,” said Dr. Frederick Kaplan of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. “She was not only my patient, but a member of my family. The loss is profound.

“Stephanie is an icon in Santa Maria and a cherished soul in our global FOP family. She endured a lifetime of extraordinary challenges with FOP and prevailed over every one of them with a smile and spirit that is noble and inspiring.”

The disorder affects 1 in 2 million people, with only 800 patients known across the globe. In addition to Snow, Santa Barbara County is home to a second woman diagnosed with FOP, Cassie Eckart.

In 2006, Kaplan’s team at Penn announced a key breakthrough: They had identified the gene mutation responsible for FOP.

This discovery was considered key for refining treatment plans and eventually finding a cure for FOP.

Through Find-A-Cure benefits barbecues each April and banquets held in August, the Snow family led efforts to raise money for research into FOP. Kaplan attended many of those fundraisers, which were accompanied by banners of a young Snow and her infectious smile.

Animal lover Stephanie Snow died Jan. 2 after a lifelong battle with a rare disorder. To honor her love of animals, her family is raising funds to buy radiology equipment for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Click to view larger
Animal lover Stephanie Snow died Jan. 2 after a lifelong battle with a rare disorder. To honor her love of animals, her family is raising funds to buy radiology equipment for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. (Snow family photo)

The fundraisers, which started in 1994, were considered the longest-running benefits for FOP, according to the International FOP Association website.

“Her magical personality coupled with the unwavering dedication of the Snow Family helped mobilize a small town with a big heart — and brought the spotlight of awareness and critical funding to an unknown disease that indelibly changed its course for future generations of children worldwide,” Kaplan said.

“I am extremely grateful that Stephanie and her entire family have been such an incredible part of my life. I will cherish and sustain the wonderful friendships and all the incredible memories forever.”

The Snow family’s efforts, which included a gas station owner’s donation of a penny per gallon of fuel purchased, raised more than $1 million for FOP research.

However, her family noted FOP did not define the woman who loved animals and raised rabbits and sheep through 4-H programs.

“As her disability progressed, she found new ways to continue her love of caring for animals through hand-raising abandoned newborn kittens and fostering animals in need,” her family said.

“Now is the time to honor Stephanie’s passion.”

The family hopes to raise $75,000 to purchase a digital radiology system for the local Humane Society, but also available for use by Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

This radiology suite would be named in honor of Snow, a Righetti High School graduate.

“This is something that would continue to give great meaning to Stephanie’s legacy, and a way to give back to a community that has given so much to Stephanie and our entire family,” her family said.

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road, the family said Saturday.

Survivors include her parents, Jennifer and Bob Snow, along with a sister, Ashley Snow Bognuda, and brother-in-law Dylan.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Stephanie Snow Memorial Fund. Clic here to make an online donation.

Arrangements are by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 