Stephanie Soldo Joins The Goddard Company as Account Executive

Stephanie Soldo has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing as an account executive with an emphasis in media support.

Soldo brings a strong passion for writing and client relations to The Goddard Company.

After graduating from the University of Colorado with a degree in structural civil engineering, she worked as an associate engineer for four years at a Santa Barbara firm as she prepared for her dream career.

Soldo now is writing her first novel and is looking forward to bringing her honed editorial skills to The Goddard Company.

The Goddard Company is a 24/7, full-service public relations agency, founded more than 20 years ago by Jennifer Goddard Combs.

Combs since has grown the company using strong business connections and extensive ties to regional and national media outlets, including television, newspapers, magazines, radio and social media.

The Goddard Company is based at 550 Maple St., Suite G., in Carpinteria. Click here for more information, or call 805.565.3990.