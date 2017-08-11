Stephen A. Katz of Santa Barbara, 1956-2017

Posted on August 11, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Source: Lauren Katz

Stephen A. Katz, 61, of Santa Barbara, died peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2017, after a battle with liver cancer.

Steve was born July 14, 1956. He is survived by a beloved wife Lauren Katz, adoring daughter Sydney Katz, and cherished son David Katz (Alexis). Until the end, his generous, caring, positive and driven spirit shined while among his friends and family.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard and Joan Katz, Steve graduated with a B.A. in economics from the University of Southern California in 1989. He also received his MA in management from the Stanford University School of Business in 1995.

During the 1980s and ’90s, Steve held management positions with worldwide companies MGM/UA, and Lorimar Telepictures. After pursuing a career in entertainment, Steve received an opportunity of a lifetime. He joined Intuit in 1989 as the first director of sales.

After a decade at Intuit, he made another pivotal change in his career and joined the Portola Group as a portfolio manager in 1999. After five years at the Portola Group, Steve joined Atherton Lane Advisers, LLC as a director and equity partner. He retired in 2016 after the company was acquired by BNY Mellon.

Most recently, he was involved in mentorship and advisory positions within business and the community.

Outside of his career, Steve was a philanthropist, who focused on making a difference and improving the community. His passion was connecting people and fundraising for causes which resonated with him.

In 1998, he became involved with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., and helped it grow from one of the smallest children's hospitals into one of the largest in North America.

His love and passion for community and the outdoors presented an opportunity for him to become a part of the Elings Park Foundation in Santa Barbara. From 2006-15, Steve assisted and advised the foundation, including serving as president of the Board from 2011-13, and most recently as board chairman.

Steve also served as a board member for Ice in Paradise, giving the Santa Barbara community a place to bring their families to spend time together. He also sat on the board of Jodi House, a brain injury support center for which he had a special affinity after having a subarachnoid hemorrhage at age 50.

Steve thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and golf. He was a tenacious competitor but fairness and good sportsmanship were a top priority in his life.

Donations in his honor may be made to Elings Park Foundation and Congregation B'nai B'rith. A funeral service was held on Aug. 8 in Santa Barbara.

— Lauren Katz.