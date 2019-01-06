Stephen Brooks to Discsss Benefits of Donor Advised Funds

Donor Advised Funds (DAF) have become a popular vehicle for philanthropic giving. Speaker Stephen Brooks will explore why this is happening and how can charities benefit from this mega-trend at a meeting of the Charitable Gift Planners of Santa Barbara (CGP), noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Harry’s Plaza Café, 3313 State St.

Brooks will review current DAF rules, examine the attraction of DAF, and explore potential strategies for fundraisers and their organizations to leverage DAF and DAF donors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their experiences, ideas and questions.

Brooks, vice president, West Coast divisional manager at Fidelity Charitable, is based in the firm’s Santa Francisco office. The meeting will be sponsored by Mission Wealth.

Continuing education credit for Certified Financial Planners will be available.

Brooks earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Florida and MBA from Colorado State University. He holds credentials of Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy.

He joined Fidelity Investments in 2006 and previously worked at Merrill Lynch, Wachovia Securities, and Arthur Andersen.

Ticket prices are $35 for CGP members, $45 for non-members. Reservations are required. Log on to Events – Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Chapter President Rochelle Rose at [email protected]nature2.org.

Fidelity Charitable, an independent public charity, established the country’s first national donor-advised fund program in 1991. It works with donors and advisors to provide guidance and resources for effective charitable planning.

Since joining the organization, Brooks has been working with professional advisors in California, Oregon and Washington on simplifying their clients’ philanthropy and growing their practice by incorporating charitable giving into their clients' overall financial and wealth management plans.

Fidelity Charitable has worked with some 80,000 donors and their advisors to grant more than $25 billion to 200,000-plus nonprofit organizations across the U.S. as of December 2016.

The Charitable Gift Planners of Santa Barbara (CGPSB), formerly known as the Planned Giving Round Table of Santa Barbara, is a professional association for non-profit development officers and allied professionals in financial, legal, accounting, and consulting services.

For more information visit www.sbgiftplanners.org, email Board President Rochelle Rose at [email protected], or phone 805-682-4711 ext. 179.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.