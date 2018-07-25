Stephen Foley Named Santa Barbara County Superior Court Commissioner

A supervising deputy district attorney has been selected to become commissioner of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Stephen Foley was picked to fill the job created by the appointment of former commissioner Von Deroian to a judgeship, Presiding Judge Patricia L. Kelly said Wednesday.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced Deroian's appointment June 27 to fill the empty slot created by the retirement of Judge Rogelio Flores. Deroian, another former prosecutor, had served as commissioner for approximately a year.

Selection of Foley came after an extensive recruitment process conducted by the court, Kelly said.

“Mr. Foley’s breadth of experience, poise, professionalism and integrity uniquely qualify him for this new role,” Kelly said. “He will serve the community with compassion, fairness, honor and dignity. We are happy to have him join us in providing access to justice for the citizens of Santa Barbara County.”

In his new role as commissioner, Foley will primarily handle child support cases prosecuted by the Department of Child Support Services. The assignment requires travel to all three court locations on a rotating basis throughout the county.

He will be sworn in to his new job Aug. 13.

Foley, a graduate of San Marcos High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

He began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office in 1996.

In 2004, he joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and spent 10 years working as a prosecutor in Santa Maria.

For the past three years, Mr. Foley has supervised the Lompoc branch office of the District Attorney’s Office.

He has prosecuted several serious criminal cases in recent years, most recently Clay Martin Burt Murray, who was found guilty of fatally shooting a Santa Maria woman in his Lompoc home.

“Mr. Foley will be greatly missed by his colleagues and I at the District Attorney's Office and we are all enthusiastic and supportive of his new position as commissioner,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

He also served as the president of the Santa Barbara Deputy District Attorneys Association.

In addition to his job as prosecutor, Foley has been active in the community including serving for 10 years as a volunteer school board member.

He spent eight years on the Los Olivos School District board and currently sits on the Santa Ynez Valley Unified School District, a role he must resign due to his new job, court officials said. His term on the school board was set to expire in 2020.

He has previously volunteered as a teen court judge and as a board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.