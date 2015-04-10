Stephen Hicks Named Board Chair for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a nonprofit health-care organization and critical community health safety net, announced that Stephen Hicks has been named the new board chair.

Hicks' 30 years of broad experience in the computer and software industries with responsibilities across marketing, finance and management will add valuable perspective to the SBNC’s Board of Directors.

“We appreciate his willingness to serve as board chair and look forward to benefiting from his leadership, judgment and counsel,” said Trula Breuninger, chief executive officer.

Beginning with IBM, Hicks went on to be a partner in four software firms. He earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California (1972) and a bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University (1966).

"I am delighted to be a part of such a resilient organization that has worked through challenges without compromising the medical and dental services it provides and continues to work toward long-term financial health with an excellent staff and wide community support," Hicks said.

Hicks and his family moved from the Washington. D.C., area in 1994. He has served as board chair of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, CALM, the Channel Islands YMCA and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and was recently elected to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Board of Trustees. He was named an Honorary Trustee of the Museum of Natural History and was the Santa Barbara Foundation Man of the Year in 2007. He serves on the YMCA Audit and Investment Committees, and the NHM Strategic Planning and Audit Committees. He also served on the boards of Noah's Anchorage and the Family Service Agency.

“It’s evident from Steve’s extensive community service and professional experience that we are fortunate to have him at the helm to provide the high level leadership needed as SBNC strives to attain organizational excellence and work toward financial sustainability,” Breuninger said.

— Trula Breuninger is CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.