Stephen Katz Elected to Board of Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association

By Jennifer Ono for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association | February 13, 2015 | 9:23 a.m.

Stephen Katz

Stephen Katz has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

Katz is a director and founding member of Atherton Lane Advisers, an independent wealth- management firm serving private clients with $2.8 billion under management. He serves as head of business development and relationship management, based in Santa Barbara.

Prior to Atherton Lane, Katz spent six years with an independent investment advisory firm and 20 years in various executive positions at Intuit Inc., MGM/UA Home Video and Lorimar Home Video.

He holds a master of science degree in management from Stanford University and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Southern California.

Katz is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Elings Park Foundation since 2006 and was board president from 2011 to 2013. He also serves on the Board of Director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

GSBISA is a 501(3)c nonprofit organization formed by community volunteers with the mission of developing Ice in Paradise, a permanent public ice skating arena in Goleta. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Ono represents the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

