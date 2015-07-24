Stephen Martin Forrest of Goleta, 1956-2015

Posted on July 24, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Stephen Martin Forrest passed away suddenly on July 19, 2015, at 59 years of age.

Steve was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on May 10, 1956. He was an independent, free-spirited adventurer, traveling and camping with Boy Scouts and taking trips to the family farm as a youth.

He later continued his adventures by traveling several times across the country before ultimately settling in Goleta, California, in 1981 with his beloved wife, Patti, whom he married in 1980.



He graduated from General Motors Institute as a mechanical engineer in 1979 and started his professional career as an engineer at Mini Cars Inc. in Goleta, California, which evolved to become Liability Research.

With his partner, Steve Meyer, Steve created an automotive safety firm, Safety Analysis & Forensic Engineering, known as SAFE, in 1997. He became a highly respected expert witness in the field of automotive safety, testifying in automotive injury-related trials.

He wrote many technical papers on automotive safety and, through his work, he has influenced numerous changes in the automotive industry, making vehicles safer for millions of drivers.



Steve will be remembered as a loving husband, father and son. His family was always the most important achievement of his life. He never missed an opportunity to show his love and pride for his girls.

He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Patti, of 35 years, and his lovely daughters, Amy and her partner Nori, and Kate and her partner, Adam. Steve is also survived by his parents, Martin and Bernice Forrest of Oakland, New Jersey; and his siblings, Bernice Staudinger in New Jersey, Martin Forrest in Maine and Annemarie Mitchell in Delaware.



Friends and family will gather to mourn his loss and celebrate his life on Friday, July 24, 2015. Those who wish to honor and remember him are invited to join the family at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, California, from

1 to 4 p.m., with a small service at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casa Esperanza.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Funeral Chapels.