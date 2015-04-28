Stephen Rehage of Santa Barbara, 1955-2015

Posted on April 28, 2015 | 10:06 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Stephen Rehage, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, community leader and longtime youth coach, passed away unexpectedly at age 59 on Friday, April 17, 2015.

Steve was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 17, 1955, to Thomas and Mary Rehage. He was a highly acclaimed athlete, playing basketball and baseball all the way up into college, and continued competing in those sports all the way until his final days.

He married his college sweetheart, Cindy, in 1977 while still attending Chico State. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 1978 and immediately entered the insurance business in Santa Barbara.

He earned Chartered Life Underwriter designation in 1984, becoming Series 7 securities licensed at that time, and also earned Chartered Financial Consultant designation in 1987. He is both a past president of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.

Steve was passionately devoted to both his family and community, and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow for his service to Santa Barbara. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North, of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Charitable Foundation, of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, and of the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association. He also served as an officer and director of the Goleta Valley South Little League.

He coached countless youth basketball, baseball and softball teams. He also served Dos Pueblos High School as a varsity assistant coach in girls softball as well as a freshman and junior varsity coach in baseball.

Steve is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Jennifer (Ronald), Christine and Conner (Gianna); his grandchildren, Benjamin and Brooklyn; his mother, Mary; his siblings, Hope Carpenter (Bob) and Tommy Rehage (Toni); and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Rehage.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.