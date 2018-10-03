Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 9:58 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 64º

 
 
 
 

Steve Augeri, Former Lead Singer for Journey, to Perform at Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | October 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Steve Augeri
Steve Augeri

Steve Augeri, the American rock singer best known for his time as the vocalist for the rock group Journey, is coming to the  Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.. Tickets for the show are $19, $24, $29, $39 and $49.
 
Known for his soaring vocals, gritty tenor and powerful stage presence, Augeri brings his signature blend of rock and soul to his performances.
 
Since 1973, Journey has sold nearly 90 million albums worldwide and cemented their reputation as one of America’s most beloved and accomplished rock ‘n’ roll bands in history.

The Samala Showroom audience can expect to hear Augeri perform “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Faithfully,” “Anyway You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky” and more of Journey’s greatest hits.

Prior to Journey, Augeri was a founding member of the rock band Tall Stories. The group released its self-titled debut album in 1992 and the follow-up album Skyscraper in 2009.

In 1995, he signed on as the lead singer of the melodic rock group Tyketoo with whom he recorded the Shine album their second album Take Out & Served Up Live in 1996.

Augeri debuted with Journey on the track “Remember Me” from the seven-times platinum soundtrack “Armageddon.”

Over his eight-year tenure with the band (1998-2006), he provided vocals on albums Arrival, Red 13 EP and Generations. With Journey, he embarked on multiple world tours, performing in front of millions of fans.

At present, Augeri is releasing new music, “The Singles,” and touring to showcase the introduction of The Steve Augeri Band, in what promises to be a highlight for many of his fans around the world.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 