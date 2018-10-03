Steve Augeri, Former Lead Singer for Journey, to Perform at Chumash Resort

Steve Augeri, the American rock singer best known for his time as the vocalist for the rock group Journey, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.. Tickets for the show are $19, $24, $29, $39 and $49.



Known for his soaring vocals, gritty tenor and powerful stage presence, Augeri brings his signature blend of rock and soul to his performances.



Since 1973, Journey has sold nearly 90 million albums worldwide and cemented their reputation as one of America’s most beloved and accomplished rock ‘n’ roll bands in history.

The Samala Showroom audience can expect to hear Augeri perform “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Faithfully,” “Anyway You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky” and more of Journey’s greatest hits.

Prior to Journey, Augeri was a founding member of the rock band Tall Stories. The group released its self-titled debut album in 1992 and the follow-up album Skyscraper in 2009.

In 1995, he signed on as the lead singer of the melodic rock group Tyketoo with whom he recorded the Shine album their second album Take Out & Served Up Live in 1996.

Augeri debuted with Journey on the track “Remember Me” from the seven-times platinum soundtrack “Armageddon.”

Over his eight-year tenure with the band (1998-2006), he provided vocals on albums Arrival, Red 13 EP and Generations. With Journey, he embarked on multiple world tours, performing in front of millions of fans.

At present, Augeri is releasing new music, “The Singles,” and touring to showcase the introduction of The Steve Augeri Band, in what promises to be a highlight for many of his fans around the world.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.