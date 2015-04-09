Steve Compogiannis of Santa Barbara, 1923-2015

Posted on April 9, 2015 | 9:35 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Steve Compogiannis was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Sacramento, Calif., to Thomas and Eugenia Compogiannis, who emigrated from Greece in 1910.

In 1924, the family moved to Santa Barbara. Steve attended La Cumbre Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School, where he was active in student affairs. Steve graduated from Stanford University and did graduate work at the University of Southern California in order to prepare and qualify to become a Certified Public Account.

During World War II, Steve served in the U.S. Navy being stationed in Europe. As an active Naval Reserve officer, Steve was called up during the Korean War and served as a cost inspection officer for procurement in Japan.

Upon completion of his active duty, Steve resumed his career as a CPA, opening his own office on Anapamu Street, where he wistfully remembered the rent being a whopping $25 per month.

In 1960, Steve married Anne Pomeroy Jordan and became a stepfather to her two children, Julie and Jim. Steve and Anne had a son, Thomas, in 1964.

Steve was very proud of his Greek heritage and was an active and lifetime member of the Greek Fraternal Organization, The Order of AHEPA, whose organization he served as a local and a district officer.

Despite his preoccupation with his accounting practice, Steve enjoyed playing bridge, bike riding and walking. Son Jim taught him to windsurf, with which he persevered despite the many "dips." Tennis was also a favorite family sport at the La Cumbre Country Club.

Steve and Anne enjoyed traveling and were able to do so extensively.

Steve was dedicated and loved his profession, meeting clients and crunching the numbers. Steve, to the frustration of the Internal Revenue Service, continued to prepare and calculate tax returns by hand, contending the computers were not reliable. On April 3, when Steve passed, he had been at this office doing what he loved to do for over 60 years; his old heart so full of generosity, joy and compassion finally gave out.

Steve is survived by his loving family, wife Anne, children Julie Hamlin (Howard), Jim Jordan (Bonita) and Tom (Robyn), sister Helen, brother Chris, and grandchildren Lauren, Nick, Camryn and Chase Compogiannis.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please favor Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, or your favorite charity.