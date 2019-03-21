Steve Hepp, Local Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor, Recognized on Forbes List

Merrill Lynch has announced that financial advisor Steve Hepp, of Santa Barbara, has been recognized on the 2019 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, published Feb. 20. In all, 1,019 Merrill Lynch advisors are included on this year’s list, the most of any firm.

“We are incredibly proud of Steve on being named to the list,” said Nick Cassidy, senior resident director. “We believe Steve consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space and is dedicated to providing our clients the highest level of service.”

Hepp has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Santa Barbara office for 24 years.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and uses in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor.

The evaluations are based on qualitative criteria (a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, and firm nominations) and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not representative or indicative of any one client’s experience, future performance, or investment outcome. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

— Denis Wolcott for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.