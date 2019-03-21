Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, March 21 , 2019, 4:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Steve Hepp, Local Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor, Recognized on Forbes List

By Denis Wolcott for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management | March 21, 2019 | 2:41 p.m.
Steve Hepp
Steve Hepp

Merrill Lynch has announced that financial advisor Steve Hepp, of Santa Barbara, has been recognized on the 2019 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, published Feb. 20. In all, 1,019 Merrill Lynch advisors are included on this year’s list, the most of any firm.

“We are incredibly proud of Steve on being named to the list,” said Nick Cassidy, senior resident director. “We believe Steve consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space and is dedicated to providing our clients the highest level of service.”

Hepp has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Santa Barbara office for 24 years.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and uses in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor.

The evaluations are based on qualitative criteria (a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, and firm nominations) and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not representative or indicative of any one client’s experience, future performance, or investment outcome. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

— Denis Wolcott for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

 
 