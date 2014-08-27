Steve Jacobsen Joins La Casa de Maria as Co-Director

La Casa de Maria announces the selection of Steve Jacobsen, Ed.D., to fill a new position of co-director.

Jacobsen will join Stephanie Glatt, IHM, to lead the retreat and conference center, with Glatt focusing on internal operations and continued facility renewal and Jacobsen focusing on program development, community relations, and fundraising.

“Everyone is thrilled to have Steve step into this new leadership role,” said Glatt, who has been at La Casa for 37 years. “With his 20 year service as a member of our board and his background in nonprofit leadership, spirituality, interfaith activities, education, and community service, Steve brings a unique set of skills and relationships to La Casa de Maria and its unique potential to have a powerful impact on our society.”

Prior to this position, Jacobsen was executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara for 5½ years and a Presbyterian pastor for 27. He holds degrees from UCSB, Princeton Theological Seminary and Seattle University, and was a Visiting Scholar in the Department of Religious Studies at UCSB in 2000.

Glatt, a member of the Immaculate Heart Community, has served as director of La Casa since 2005.

“La Casa has an extraordinary history of being a place where many diverse individuals and organizations find healing, hope, inspiration, and wisdom,” Jacobsen said. “This is a dream come true for me to help La Casa write its next chapter as we seek new opportunities and partnerships to make a difference in the world.”

The nonprofit organization has just concluded two successful capital campaigns: paying off its mortgage and funding the update of its facilities.

“With major improvements now completed to our facilities and infrastructure, we now look to expand our influence in the local community and beyond and Steve’s critical role in this new chapter,” Glatt said. “I look forward to working with Steve, our staff and board to preserve La Casa’s legacy and explore these new and exciting directions.”

Founded in 1956, La Casa de Maria and its Center for Spiritual Renewal are situated on 26 acres in Montecito. It hosts approximately 12,000 people a year who come either as individuals or as part of educational, nonprofit and spiritual groups for learning, reflection and renewal. La Casa de Maria was recently featured in The New York Times and in 2006, was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top retreat centers in America.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing La Casa de Maria.