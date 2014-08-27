Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Steve Jacobsen Joins La Casa de Maria as Co-Director

By Flannery Hill for La Casa de Maria | August 27, 2014 | 2:18 p.m.

La Casa de Maria announces the selection of Steve Jacobsen, Ed.D., to fill a new position of co-director.

Jacobsen will join Stephanie Glatt, IHM, to lead the retreat and conference center, with Glatt focusing on internal operations and continued facility renewal and Jacobsen focusing on program development, community relations, and fundraising.

“Everyone is thrilled to have Steve step into this new leadership role,” said Glatt, who has been at La Casa for 37 years. “With his 20 year service as a member of our board and his background in nonprofit leadership, spirituality, interfaith activities, education, and community service, Steve brings a unique set of skills and relationships to La Casa de Maria and its unique potential to have a powerful impact on our society.”

Prior to this position, Jacobsen was executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara for 5½ years and a Presbyterian pastor for 27. He holds degrees from UCSB, Princeton Theological Seminary and Seattle University, and was a Visiting Scholar in the Department of Religious Studies at UCSB in 2000.

Glatt, a member of the Immaculate Heart Community, has served as director of La Casa since 2005.

“La Casa has an extraordinary history of being a place where many diverse individuals and organizations find healing, hope, inspiration, and wisdom,” Jacobsen said. “This is a dream come true for me to help La Casa write its next chapter as we seek new opportunities and partnerships to make a difference in the world.”

The nonprofit organization has just concluded two successful capital campaigns: paying off its mortgage and funding the update of its facilities.

“With major improvements now completed to our facilities and infrastructure, we now look to expand our influence in the local community and beyond and Steve’s critical role in this new chapter,” Glatt said. “I look forward to working with Steve, our staff and board to preserve La Casa’s legacy and explore these new and exciting directions.”

Founded in 1956, La Casa de Maria and its Center for Spiritual Renewal are situated on 26 acres in Montecito. It hosts approximately 12,000 people a year who come either as individuals or as part of educational, nonprofit and spiritual groups for learning, reflection and renewal. La Casa de Maria was recently featured  in The New York Times and in 2006, was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top retreat centers in America.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing La Casa de Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 