Steve Kennedy: Katy Perry Comes Home in Benefit for Community in Recovery

Raucous Santa Barbara Bowl crowd energizes atmosphere as homegrown superstar rolls with her hits

Katy Perry Click to view larger
Pop star and Goleta native Katy Perry kept a sold-out Santa Barbara Bowl audience on its feet Saturday night. (Steve Kennedy photo)
By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | May 19, 2018 | 11:55 p.m.

On Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl, hometown girl Katy Perry gave back to the community where it all started for her. Given the tragedy and devastation of the Thomas Fire and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows, her concert took on an added energy.

In a night filled with fond memories of growing up on the South Coast, the worldwide mega pop star sizzled under the bright lights on the bowl stage. Perry rolled through all of her chart-topping hits, bringing the sold-out crowd of young and old to a fever pitch.

The “Katy Cats” were in full roar, delivering high-pitched screams and word-for-word sing-alongs all night.

A special video tribute by Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey, shout-outs for the dedication and hard work of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, and a special encore performance by flood survivor Lauren Cantin fulfilled a night of fun and healing for the 805 community.

Perry truly kicked off the summer 2018 season with the style and flair she is known for.

Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

