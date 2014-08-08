Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Steve Mills Joins Select Family of Staffing Companies as Franchise President

By Laurie Maxwell for the Select Family of Staffing Companies | August 8, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

The Select Family of Staffing Companies (“Select”) in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Mills to its senior executive management team.

Mills joins as the president of the Franchise Division, which includes over 50 franchisees operating more than 150 U.S. offices under the Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff brands. Mills will also be a member of Select’s Executive Committee.

Having started his career as a staffing recruiter working a desk, Mills brings more than 25 years of experience in the Human Capital space, including 15 years in franchising. Among his various other roles are CEO of MRI Worldwide Network, a London-based Master Franchisee with approximately 200 franchises in over 30 countries. He also served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Philadelphia-based MRI, Inc., the world’s largest franchised search business. There, he was responsible for the day-to-day support and development of over 1,100 franchised offices in more than 45 countries.

Until selling his interest in 2013, Mills was president and co-owner of Armstrong Franklin and Liberty Staffing, an executive search and contract staffing operation based in Philadelphia. Earlier in his career, he served as franchise and sales director of the United Kingdom’s Travail Employment Group, a 60-office network (45 franchise and 15 corporate) of staffing offices that placed light industrial, skilled and commercial staff.

According to Select CEO Steve Sorensen, “Steve Mills’ proven track record of leadership in franchised organizations, especially in the staffing industry, is precisely what we have been seeking.  Add to that Steve’s first-hand experience as an entrepreneur, and you have a perfect fit for this critical role as Select’s franchise president.”

Board member Greg Netland added, “Our Remedy and Westaff franchise owners have worked hard to build their brands and service offerings in their local markets for decades. Steve Mills’ vast experience, including in the high-margin search business, will help support our franchise partners in taking their businesses to the next level.”

Mills takes over the role of franchise president from Irwin Much, who retired from the position earlier this year.

“Franchise owners are entrepreneurs, and I greatly admire that quality," Mills said. "I look forward to working with all Remedy and Westaff owners to help them grow their businesses.”

For more information on the Select Family of Staffing Companies, please visit the company’s website by clicking here.

— Laurie Maxwell is vice president of operations for the Select Family of Staffing Companies.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 