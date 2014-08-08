Steve Mills Joins Select Family of Staffing Companies as Franchise President

The Select Family of Staffing Companies (“Select”) in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Mills to its senior executive management team.

Mills joins as the president of the Franchise Division, which includes over 50 franchisees operating more than 150 U.S. offices under the Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff brands. Mills will also be a member of Select’s Executive Committee.

Having started his career as a staffing recruiter working a desk, Mills brings more than 25 years of experience in the Human Capital space, including 15 years in franchising. Among his various other roles are CEO of MRI Worldwide Network, a London-based Master Franchisee with approximately 200 franchises in over 30 countries. He also served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Philadelphia-based MRI, Inc., the world’s largest franchised search business. There, he was responsible for the day-to-day support and development of over 1,100 franchised offices in more than 45 countries.

Until selling his interest in 2013, Mills was president and co-owner of Armstrong Franklin and Liberty Staffing, an executive search and contract staffing operation based in Philadelphia. Earlier in his career, he served as franchise and sales director of the United Kingdom’s Travail Employment Group, a 60-office network (45 franchise and 15 corporate) of staffing offices that placed light industrial, skilled and commercial staff.

According to Select CEO Steve Sorensen, “Steve Mills’ proven track record of leadership in franchised organizations, especially in the staffing industry, is precisely what we have been seeking. Add to that Steve’s first-hand experience as an entrepreneur, and you have a perfect fit for this critical role as Select’s franchise president.”

Board member Greg Netland added, “Our Remedy and Westaff franchise owners have worked hard to build their brands and service offerings in their local markets for decades. Steve Mills’ vast experience, including in the high-margin search business, will help support our franchise partners in taking their businesses to the next level.”

Mills takes over the role of franchise president from Irwin Much, who retired from the position earlier this year.

“Franchise owners are entrepreneurs, and I greatly admire that quality," Mills said. "I look forward to working with all Remedy and Westaff owners to help them grow their businesses.”

— Laurie Maxwell is vice president of operations for the Select Family of Staffing Companies.