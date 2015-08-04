Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Steve Peterson Named Santa Barbara’s Rotarian of the Year

By Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | August 4, 2015 | 8:48 a.m.

Steve Petersen, a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara since 2001, was recently celebrated as Rotarian of the Year for 2015.

Petersen served as president of the club from 2010 to 2011 and is a three-time Paul Harris Fellow, receiving the honor in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Steve Peterson has been a Rotarian for nearly 15 years.

Petersen has served Rotary and our community through his involvement in the Foster Teen program and the international community by supporting the Mayan Families program in Guatemala. Petersen has traveled twice to Guatemala to help build cooking stoves and repair buildings for the Mayan families.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has greatly benefited from Petersen's leadership and participation with board and committee work in Club and Community Service, International Special Projects, Polio Plus and many other programs.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Click here for more information.

—Chris Clemens represents Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

 
