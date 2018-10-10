Steve Schuck, a Prep Coach in Arizona and Coach With the Foresters, Takes Baseball Job at SBHS

Baseball

Santa Barbara High has named Steve Schuck as its new varsity baseball coach, the school announced.

Schuck, a former Santa Barbara resident, has been coaching high school baseball at Marcos de Niza High in Tempe, Ariz., for the past 11 years, the last five as its head coach.

He’s been an employee of the Tempe Union High School District, teaching special education at Marcos de Niza and business, marketing and career and technical education at Evans/Compadre Academy.

Schuck has ties to the Santa Barbara community. Most recent, he’s been the associate head coach for the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team during the last four summers and has been part of two National Baseball Congress World Series championships, including this past summer.

He played baseball at SBCC before moving on to Pepperdine, where he suffered a shoulder injury that ended his playing career.

His other relationship to the community is he lived in Santa Barbara from the ages of 6-10.

Schuck replaces Donny Warrecker, who was removed from the position in late August by SBHS Principal Elise Simmons.

“We interviewed an impressive list of qualified candidates with a deep understanding of the game of baseball,” Santa Barbara Athletic Director Joe Chenoweth said in a statement. “What impressed us with Steve was his understanding of what it means to be a ‘student athlete.’ He wants his players to have a positive playing experience on the field but as important he wants them to be successful in the classroom. He understands the need to be a ‘players-coach,’ with an emphasis of becoming a positive mentor to his players.”

At Marcos de Niza last season, Schuck guided the Padres to their first Arizona State Tournament appearance in six years and advanced to the semifinals.

The program also was honored with a state academic excellence award for the second straight year.

“Steve’s passion is in helping the young men around him reach their goals and passing along life lessons needed to be successful husbands, fathers, employees and community leaders,” says his bio on the Marcos de Niza website.

“I believe that my coaching philosophy will prepare the student-athletes to be successful not only on the field, but long after they have hung up the cleats,” says Schuck on the site. “We have built a culture that is based on servant leadership, giving back and doing everything the right way.”

Schuck had four of his former high school players playing for teams in the NBC World Series this summer in Wichita, Kan., including Foresters pitcher Conner Woods of UNLV.

“I was so proud to watch my guys out there battling in one of the biggest baseball tournaments in the country, personally knowing the hard work and sacrifice that went into their game,” Schuck told the Wrangler News in Tempe. “The joy that I experienced seeing (Marcos de Niza) Padres, and former teammates doing what they love and competing is indescribable.”

Woods told the Wrangler News that he enjoyed playing under Schuck again.

“Coach Schuck, throughout high school, was a person I always looked up to and I credit him in helping me be the player I am today,” he said. “It was a special opportunity to have him there coaching throughout this summer and the NBC event.”

Schuck has also worked with young ballplayers in the Los Angeles Angels Pro Scout Program in Arizona.

Schuck holds a degree in Business Management from Arizona State University.

He and has wife, Stacie, have one son, Donavon, who graduated from Marcos de Niza High in 2010 and played two years of college baseball.

