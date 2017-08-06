Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Steve Winwood to Perform at Chumash Resort

Rock icon has sold in excess of 50 million albums over the past five decades

Tickets on sale to see Steve Winwood at Chumash Resort.
Tickets on sale to see Steve Winwood at Chumash Resort. (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | August 6, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.

Steve Winwood, both a Grammy award winning artist and a British Music Invasion icon, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $75, $85, $95, $105, $115.

Over the past five decades, Winwood has sold more than 50 million albums. He has remained a primary innovator of Rock ‘n’ Roll who has helped create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements.

Winwood’s skills as a composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist have developed his catalog of popular music.

His career began in 1963, when he was 15, with the Spencer Davis Group. The band created a string of chart-topping hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “I’m A Man” and “Keep On Running.”

Winwood went on to become a co-founder of the eclectic-styled, rock group Traffic in 1967. Their top albums include Mr. Fantasy, The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys and John Barleycorn Must Die.

In 1969, Winwood left Traffic and took on many new musical endeavors. He produced a variety of tracks with Blind Faith, another co-founded group comprised of icons Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Rick Grech.

He later reformed Traffic and worked with some of the industry’s top artists such as Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Billy Joel, Tina Turner and Carlos Santana.

It wasn’t until 1977 that Winwood decided to pursue a solo career. His solo debut signaled a bold, new artistic direction. His most notable hits include “Back In The High Life,” “While You See A Chance,” “Roll With It,” “Valerie” and “Higher Love.”

He has won two Grammy awards and his most recent solo albums, About Time and Nine Lives, have obtained some of the highest Billboard chart entries.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
 
— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 