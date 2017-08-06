Steve Winwood to Perform at Chumash Resort

Rock icon has sold in excess of 50 million albums over the past five decades

Steve Winwood, both a Grammy award winning artist and a British Music Invasion icon, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $75, $85, $95, $105, $115.

Over the past five decades, Winwood has sold more than 50 million albums. He has remained a primary innovator of Rock ‘n’ Roll who has helped create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements.

Winwood’s skills as a composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist have developed his catalog of popular music.

His career began in 1963, when he was 15, with the Spencer Davis Group. The band created a string of chart-topping hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “I’m A Man” and “Keep On Running.”

Winwood went on to become a co-founder of the eclectic-styled, rock group Traffic in 1967. Their top albums include Mr. Fantasy, The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys and John Barleycorn Must Die.

In 1969, Winwood left Traffic and took on many new musical endeavors. He produced a variety of tracks with Blind Faith, another co-founded group comprised of icons Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Rick Grech.

He later reformed Traffic and worked with some of the industry’s top artists such as Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Billy Joel, Tina Turner and Carlos Santana.

It wasn’t until 1977 that Winwood decided to pursue a solo career. His solo debut signaled a bold, new artistic direction. His most notable hits include “Back In The High Life,” “While You See A Chance,” “Roll With It,” “Valerie” and “Higher Love.”

He has won two Grammy awards and his most recent solo albums, About Time and Nine Lives, have obtained some of the highest Billboard chart entries.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.



— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.