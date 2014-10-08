Steven Crandell: 5 Questions to Ask Before You Donate Another Dollar

I’m the writer of a 19-guide series called Your Philanthropy Roadmap. It was developed by the nonprofit Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. All the guides are free and accessible on the Internet as a way to support thoughtful and effective giving.

One of the things I Iike most about RPA’s approach is its focus on donor engagement. The Roadmap offers not a set of answers, but a series of key questions.

And questions get us thinking. They demand participation, create dialogue and foster collaboration. They invite the giver to grow personally as well as philanthropically. Best of all, they beget new questions and therefore a process of learning.

Here are the five key questions that form the backbone of the Philanthropy Roadmap:

» Why are you giving?

» What do you want to achieve?

» How do you think change will happen?



» How will you assess progress?



» Who will join you?

See a full discussion of the questions in the guide itself.

Emerging philanthropists may want to consider working through these questions with their advisers ‚ and their families where appropriate — as a way to create not only a strategic framework, but an operational outline for their giving plan.

Experienced donors may benefit from a quick review of their established giving through the lens of these questions.

Socrates said the unexamined life was not worth living.

I would say this: philanthropy always benefits when we are adventurous enough to ask important questions about our giving and brave enough to listen to truthful answers.

— Author and writer Steven Crandell helps integrate story and strategy for organizations, with nonprofit foundations a particular focus. "Thinking Philanthropy" aims to provide practical, thought-provoking ideas about giving.