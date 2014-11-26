Steven Crandell: Who Will You Be for Thanksgiving? Beast of Burden or Philanthropist of Spirit?

Philanthropy can be more than donating money, more than volunteering time and expertise. Philanthropy can be a way of living.

Here’s my epiphany:

I can “bestow blessings” at any time just through how I interact with others.

At the heart of it all is free will. When it comes to things I have to do, consciousness can change everything. What I choose to characterize as a burden will always weigh me down. What I see as a chosen responsibility will teach me, make me stronger and often bring me joy.

Free will is also the key when I’m the beneficiary of a gift or I receive help from some one.

If I feel I have an obligation to repay generosity, I have chained myself to a transactional way of living. But simple gratitude allows me to acknowledge and still respond in whatever way feels appropriate. Of course, I can do something nice in return, but there is no sense of owing, no sense of a debt to be cleared.

In these days of seeking accountability from donors and grantees, I think it’s worth remembering this:

A gift with strings is not really a gift. It’s a deal, a contract, an exchange.

Of course, deals are good things — they form the foundation of our economy and our society. In philanthropy, donated money is exchanged for social and environmental impact. That’s a good deal.

But most of our lives, we live as philanthropists of the spirit. And here, in the kitchens and hallways and backyards and parks and sidewalks and cafés of our lives, we share with other human beings in ways that often do not benefit from a “deal” mentality. Here, moment to moment, we have many opportunities to choose to give freely — to “bestow blessings” — and to say no to transactional behavior that leaves us resentful or beholden.

That’s why I love the quote at the beginning of this post. It reminds me that I make my life as I make my everyday choices in life. And the most important choice stems from whether I see my days on this earth as filled with burden management or opportunities to give and be grateful.

Full Disclosure: Messages from the Ancestors, Wisdom for the Way is a book published by two friends from Santa Barbara, Dr. David Cumes, a Stanford-trained urologist and sangoma from South Africa, and Maryellen Kelley, a retired educator. Both received all the wise sayings in this marvelous little book via dreams.

— Author and writer Steven Crandell helps integrate story and strategy for organizations, with nonprofit foundations a particular focus. “Thinking Philanthropy” aims to provide practical, thought-provoking ideas about giving. This article was cross-posted on Tumblr. Steven can be contacted at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @stevencrandell. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.