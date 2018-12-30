Steven George Spencer, of Santa Barbara, 1951-2018

Posted on December 30, 2018 | 7:23 p.m.

Source:

Steven George Spencer, 67, of Santa Barbara, passed away Dec. 23, 2018. He was born to the late Wilbur and Jacqueline Spencer on Sept. 12, 1951, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Steve graduated from Bishop Garcia Diego High School in 1969. He received an A.S. in police science from Santa Barbara City College. He married

Susan Michaud in 1980 and they lived together in Santa Barbara for 38 years.

Steve was employed by the city of Santa Barbara Parks Department as a caretaker III, while living and working at Skofield Park. He retired after 34 years of service.

In high school, Steve played football, basketball and baseball, thus instilling his love of sports in his children. His passions were his family, motorcycles, collecting antiques, water skiing at Lake Nacimiento, and bringing back the local T-Timers Hot Rod Club. He often enjoyed participating and attending local car shows.

Steve is survived by his wife Susan and their three children Dustin, Ben and Samantha. He is also survived by his granddaughter Lilinoe, and his two sisters Deborah Spencer and Sandra Shearer. He is also survived by six nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Bridget and his brother Kenneth.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Calvary Cemetery with reception to follow from noon-5 p.m. at the Old Santa Barbara Mission in the Friars Lounge.