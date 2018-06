Posted on August 3, 2017 | 6:22 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Steven K. Friesen, 68, of Santa Barbara, died July 21, 2017. He was born on Dec. 22, 1948.

A memorial service will be held 3-5 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

Those attending are asked to please wear Hawaiian or LA Dodger shirts.

Donations can be made to Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.