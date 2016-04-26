Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Steven Ledesma, Wesley Ghan-Gibson Lead SBCC to Playoff-Clinching Victory

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 26, 2016 | 7:59 p.m.

Steven Ledesma threw a four-hitter on Tuesday and Wes Ghan-Gibson went 4 for 4, as SBCC downed Ventura 5-1 to clinch a baseball playoff berth for the sixth straight year.

Nick Allman went 3-4 with a single, double and triple for the Vaqueros (18-16, 15-7 WSC North), who won their fourth in a row and eighth in the last 10 games. They also moved within a game of first-place Cuesta, which dropped a 7-6 decision at Oxnard.

The Vaqueros have finished first or second in the WSC North for six straight seasons.

Ledesma gave up an inside-the-park homer to Bryson Wallet, tying the game at 1 in the second inning. A former quarterback and pitching star at Ventura High, Ledesma held the Pirates (17-17, 10-12) to one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The UCSB-bound Ledesma (7-3) is No. 2 in the state with 95 strikeouts.

Santa Barbara took a 2-1 lead in the third when Ghan-Gibson singled and scored on an error.

First baseman Jake Gagain, a sophomore from Lithia, Fla., continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer in the fifth that boosted the lead to 4-1. Connor Clark drew a two-out walk before Gagain’s blast. Gagain has hit safely in seven straight and 19 of his last 20 games. He’s batting .418 in his last four games and has reached base safely in 20 straight games.

“Ledesma pitched great and we got good production from the bottom of the order,” said coach Jeff Walker. “We swept Ventura in WSC play (4-0) and I don’t know the last time that’s happened.

“More importantly, we clinched our sixth straight playoff berth and moved within a game of Cuesta with two to play.”
 Cuesta (16-6) finishes with a two-game set vs. last-place L.A. Pierce on Thursday and Friday.

 The Vaqueros travel to Hancock on Thursday, then host the Bulldogs on Friday in their final regular-season game at 2:30 p.m.         

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 