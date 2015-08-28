Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 28, 2015 | 1:32 p.m.

Steven M. Cobb of Santa Barbara 1944–2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Steven M. Cobb of Santa Barbara died Aug. 21, 2015.

Born Oct. 15, 1944, he was 70 years old.

Services are pending.

 

