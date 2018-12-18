Pixel Tracker

Steven Sharpe Named Executive Director of Food From the Heart

By Steven Sharpe for Food From the Heart | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Steven Sharpe, a consultant and administrator who has successfully led a succession of area nonprofit organizations, has been named executive director of Food From The Heart. His appointment was effective Dec. 1.

“From the moment I experienced the impact of the organization, I was hooked,” said Sharpe. “After over 25 years of experience in our local nonprofit community, I can say that I have never experienced an organization with as much impact on so few dollars.

“This is truly a volunteer-driven organization, and in many ways a love-fest between all involved.”

“We are thrilled to enter this next phase of our growth, and to have Steven on our team,” said Board Chair Kelly Onnen. “Steven joins our organization at a pivotal time of impact, and we are excited to have him on board.”

As general director of Opera Santa Barbara for some 11 years, Sharpe spearheaded the company’s first world premiere and otherwise elevated its stature through a series of new and expanded programmatic initiatives.

In addition to enlarging OSB’s Noontime Concert series and in-school educational offerings to venues in northern Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, he organized several innovative outreach and fundraising events, including the multiyear lecture series Opera on the Go and Opera al Fresco, a concert held at Lotusland.

In 2009, Opera Santa Barbara presented the world premiere of Séance on a Wet Afternoon, which the company commissioned composer Stephen Schwartz to create.

Sharpe began his nonprofit career as director of development and executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation/AIDS Project Central Coast, and has also served as executive director of the Dream Foundation and general manager of Camerata Pacifica.

He has provided planning and fundraising consulting for Antioch University, Community Counseling and Education Center, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, and the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

Food From The Heart is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medically challenged residents of Santa Barbara with nutritious meals.

Working in collaboration with community agencies and other partners, Food From The Heart volunteers prepare, package, and deliver bags of restaurant-quality free weekly meals to people dealing with illness or recovering from surgery.

More information is available at http://sbfoodfromtheheart.com.

— Steven Sharpe for Food From the Heart.

 

