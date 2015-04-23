Steven Stricklen Shares His SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Growing up as one of seven children, Steven Stricklen always had encouragement from his family. His parents supported him regardless if he wanted to go to college or enter the workforce right out of high school, but Stricklen always knew he would end up in college.

He became acquainted with Santa Barbara City College through a friend, and recognized right away the school would provide the opportunity and resources necessary to meet his academic needs.

An avid reader, Stricklen can be found in the SBCC Luria Library most days, and is making the most out of his time at SBCC through his participation in the school’s Honors Program.

For Stricklen, his education is a good investment because he is developing the skills and knowledge he will need to pursue a career in economics and/or finance. He is hoping to work on monetary policy and is interested in the economy.

“As a young child, I loved to read and was interested in learning new things,” Stricklen said. “I always knew I would go to college, but I did not want to attend a four-year university right out of high school. I wanted to save money by going to a community college and then transferring. I knew Santa Barbara City College was the right college for me.”

Stricklen shares his SBCC story in this short video available by clicking here.

Just like Stricklen , there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

