Steven Timbrook Receives Bouquet of Year Honors from Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

Dr. Steven Timbrook has been recognized with the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society's highest honor, the 2018 Bouquet of the Year.

Timbrook received the award at the society's January monthly gathering.

The society is one of the longest-running horticultural societies in America, and each year bestows the Bouquet of the Year upon a person or organization that has excelled in the advancement and promotion of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area.

Timbrook joins a prestigious list of previous award winners including Pearl Chase, Madame Ganna Walska and Oswald Da Ros.

Da Ros, who sadly passed away last year at 97, was the oldest living recipient of the award, having received it 1964.

Steven Timbrook was given the award as a distinguished member of the community for his contributions to the advancement of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area. He was the moving force in opening Ganna Walska Lotusland to public visitation, and served as the first director, from 1987 until 2005.

Through the promotion of the horticultural pursuits of Madame Ganna Walska, Timbrook kept interest in horticulture thriving in Santa Barbara, focusing widespread attention on the plants at Lotusland and its unique theme garden areas.

In addition, he wisely hired and then nurtured many who have since become important and prominent figures in our horticultural community.

Prior to his time at Lotusland, Timbrook was the education coordinator at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, where he helped so many in the community learn about and garden with our native California flora.

Randy Baldwin is a member of the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.