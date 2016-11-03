Still Time to Add Offerings to Day of Dead Altar

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) joined with community members to create a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar/memorial to honor all those who have died.



The memorial at the HSB offices, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, features “ofrendas” (offerings) such as bread, sugar skulls, figurines, incense and yellow marigolds. Many of the offerings are personal, such as photographs of the deceased and their favorite foods and flowers.



Community members are welcome to add to the memorial, which will be available at the HSB office through Friday Nov. 4.

HSB is open from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Hospice of Santa Barbara provides, at no cost, professional counseling and patient-care services to people who are experiencing the impact of a serious illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about HSB, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara.