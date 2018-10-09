Sting & Shaggy Concert at Santa Barbara Bowl Postponed Due to Illness

Tuesday night’s Sting & Shaggy concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl has been postponed because Sting is ailing, according to the promoter.

“It is with sincere regret that tonight’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA, and tomorrow’s show at the Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ must be postponed as Sting is still under the weather and advised not to perform by his doctor,” said Jessica Puchli, a spokeswoman for the promoter, Goldenvoice, said in an email sent Tuesday afternoon.

“Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as we hope to reschedule these concerts and will provide updates as they become available.”

Sting & Shaggy’s tour is scheduled to resume Friday in Rancho Mirage, California, Puchli said.

