Stolen-Car Chase Ends in 2 Arrests at Gaviota

A Salinas couple were arrested near Gaviota Tuesday after leading authorities on a chase down Highway 101 from Santa Maria in a stolen vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jason Andrew Crisp, 29, and Ricki Lee Warren, 20, were taken into custody at about 8:20 a.m. on the beach at Gaviota State Park, said CHP Sgt. Don Clotworthy.

The incident began at about 6:15 a.m., when the Santa Maria Police Department notified the CHP that its officers were pursuing a blue 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound on Highway 101, Clotworthy said.

The Santa Maria officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle near Santa Maria Way, but it was spotted a short time later by CHP units out of Buellton, Clotworthy said.

They began a pursuit, which at times reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

"The pickup was using all lanes of traffic and driving on the shoulder in an attempt to avoid the CHP units," Clotworthy said.

At the Nojoqui Grade south of Buellton, the pickup crossed over into the northbound lanes, at which point the CHP officers discontinued their pursuit.

The CHP continued south, and located the pickup at the Mariposa Reina exit from Highway 101 at Gaviota, where the suspects had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, Clotworthy said.

With the help of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department deputies, a perimeter was established, and the two suspects were found on the beach with the help of a K-9.

Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property and felony evading-arrest charges, Clotworthy said.

Crisp also is wanted in Salinas in conjunction with another auto-theft case in Bakersfield, Clotworthy said, and Warren also was being sought as an accomplice.

The pickup was reported stolen Monday night from an auto dealership in Salinas, where the thieves smashed a lock box, took the keys and fled in the pickup, crashing through a gate, Clotworthy said.

