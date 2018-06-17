Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:25 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stolen-Car Chase Ends in 2 Arrests at Gaviota

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:19 p.m. | November 11, 2014 | 2:28 p.m.

Jason Andrew Crisp

A Salinas couple were arrested near Gaviota Tuesday after leading authorities on a chase down Highway 101 from Santa Maria in a stolen vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jason Andrew Crisp, 29, and Ricki Lee Warren, 20, were taken into custody at about 8:20 a.m. on the beach at Gaviota State Park, said CHP Sgt. Don Clotworthy.

The incident began at about 6:15 a.m., when the Santa Maria Police Department notified the CHP that its officers were pursuing a blue 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound on Highway 101, Clotworthy said.

The Santa Maria officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle near Santa Maria Way, but it was spotted a short time later by CHP units out of Buellton, Clotworthy said.

They began a pursuit, which at times reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

"The pickup was using all lanes of traffic and driving on the shoulder in an attempt to avoid the CHP units," Clotworthy said.

At the Nojoqui Grade south of Buellton, the pickup crossed over into the northbound lanes, at which point the CHP officers discontinued their pursuit.

The CHP continued south, and located the pickup at the Mariposa Reina exit from Highway 101 at Gaviota, where the suspects had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, Clotworthy said.

With the help of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department deputies, a perimeter was established, and the two suspects were found on the beach with the help of a K-9.

Ricki Lee Warren

Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property and felony evading-arrest charges, Clotworthy said.

Crisp also is wanted in Salinas in conjunction with another auto-theft case in Bakersfield, Clotworthy said, and Warren also was being sought as an accomplice.

The pickup was reported stolen Monday night from an auto dealership in Salinas, where the thieves smashed a lock box, took the keys and fled in the pickup, crashing through a gate, Clotworthy said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 