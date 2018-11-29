Lompoc Police Say Alleged Trespasser Had Stolen Handgun from Arroyo Grande

A firearm stolen from Arroyo Grande was found and two men were arrested after Lompoc police investigated a trespassing report early Thursday.

At 12:49 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North U Street to an apartment where the residents had been evicted, Lompoc police Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Upon arrival, officers stood from a distance while watching the door and saw three men exit the apartment, police said. Two were detained and the third led police in a chase and got away, Morgan said.

Police said the bottom of the apartment door had been kicked in, allowing access.

One of the men detained, Javier Zepeda Guerrero Jr., 21, was found with a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, Morgan said.

The apartment was searched and no one else was discovered, and it was unknown whether anything had been stolen, he said.

An eviction notice served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department had been posted on the door, Morgan said.

Both men refused to talk to police and apartment managers were not familiar with the men, he said.

Guerrero was arrested for trespassing and possessing a concealed, loaded, stolen firearm after officers learned the weapon had been stolen during a vehicle burglary at an Arroyo Grande motel May 1.

The second man, Joshua Hawk, 20, was cited for trespassing, police said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.