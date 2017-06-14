Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stolen Vehicle Slams into Residential Fence after Evading Traffic Stop in Santa Barbara

Police arrest driver after vehicle crashes in Eastside neighborhood; officers started pursuit after traffic stop but called it off when deemed unsafe

The driver of an allegedly stolen car was arrested after a police pursuit and crashing into the fence of an Eastside Santa Barbara residence Wednesday. Click to view larger
The driver of an allegedly stolen car was arrested after a police pursuit and crashing into the fence of an Eastside Santa Barbara residence Wednesday.  (Claire Scholl / KEYT.com photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo 9:00 p.m. | June 14, 2017 | 4:47 p.m.

A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she crashed the allegedly stolen vehicle she was driving into a parking sign and residential fence in Santa Barbara's Eastside neighborhood.

Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Joshua Morton said a patrol officer spotted a Nissan on the 400 block of Garden Street that had been reported missing, and called in backup for a lights-and-sirens traffic stop on the 900 block of Haley Street.

He said officers initiated a pursuit after the driver sped off in response, but it was called off after the Nissan started to hit a "much higher speed" and a chase became unsafe. 

After running stop signs and committing other vehicle code violations, the car ended up hitting another vehicle near Alisos and Carpinteria streets.

"The suspect vehicle did not stop after the initial collision and drove east toward La Cadena Street on Carpinteria Street," Morton said. "As it neared La Cadena Street, it collided with a second vehicle and a city parking sign and was disabled."

Police nabbed the driver — identified as 26-year-old Luisa Lucero Uribe of Santa Barbara — after a brief foot pursuit, and Morton said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering minor injuries. 

No one else was reported hurt in the pursuit or the crash, including one passenger, 24-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez of Santa Barbara. Uribe was booked into County Jail on a slew of charges, including felony evading, stolen vehicle, two counts of hit and run, a felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants.

The driver of an allegedly stolen car apparently hit multiple cars before crashing on Santa Barbara’s Eastside Wednesday. Click to view larger
The driver of an allegedly stolen car apparently hit multiple cars before crashing on Santa Barbara’s Eastside Wednesday.  (Claire Scholl / KEYT.com photo)

After she was caught attempting to smuggle controlled substances into the jail, authorities added to the list possession of controlled substances and smuggling contraband into a custodial facility.

Morton added that Gonzalez "was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was connected as well to the stolen vehicle."

He, too, was taken into custody at the second crash site, and was booked on charges of vehicle theft/stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a no-bail probation violation. 

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A woman was arrested after allegedly evading a traffic stop, leading Santa Barbara police officers on a pursuit and then crashing the stolen vehicle Wednesday. Click to view larger
A woman was arrested after allegedly evading a traffic stop, leading Santa Barbara police officers on a pursuit and then crashing the stolen vehicle Wednesday.  (Claire Scholl / KEYT.com photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 