Stomp Your Feet and Swing to the Beat with Count Basie Orchestra at Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre will be swingin' with one of the most iconic names in jazz history, the Count Basie Orchestra live, at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Kansas City swing band that was and still is an American institution. This special concert is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

William "Count Basie" (1904-1984) started his orchestra in Kansas City in 1935, and developed with meticulous detail one of the greatest jazz orchestras in music history that continues to perform sold-out concerts all over the world. Count Basie was able to attract many of the greatest instrumentalists and vocalists in jazz to be a part of his orchestra, including Billie Holiday, Lester Young, Sweets Edison, Joe Jones, Joe Williams, Snooky Young, Frank Foster, Thad Jones, Frank Wess and Clark Terry, among many others.

Basie died in 1984, but the band plays on under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, with four musicians who played with Basie performing in the band. The Count Basie Orchestra continues Basie's legacy of stomping and shouting the blues with precision and irresistible swing beat. The Count Basie Orchestra has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, and has 18 Grammy Awards, the most for any orchestra.

Don't miss "The Most Explosive Force in Jazz" for one night only at the Granada Theatre. Tickets range in price from $28 to $70, and are available through the Granada Theatre's box office. Click here to purchase online or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.