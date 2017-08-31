Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stone Pine Tree in Lompoc Topples, Missing Vehicles and Buildings

No injuries reported as behemoth specimen on South H Street comes down

A behemoth Italian stone pine on South H Street in Lompoc toppled Thursday, blocking the roadway for several hours. Click to view larger
A behemoth Italian stone pine on South H Street in Lompoc toppled Thursday, blocking the roadway for several hours. (Lompoc Firefighters Association photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 31, 2017 | 9:01 p.m.

One of the beloved and behemoth pine trees on South H Street in Lompoc toppled Thursday afternoon, blocking the roadway.

Personnel from the Lompoc fire and police departments responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the intersection at South H Street near Hickory Avenue.

Periodically, limbs fall from the stone pine trees that line the neighborhoods of South H Street, but fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said this was the first time he recalled one falling after being uprooted. 

The fallen tree damaged the sidewalk nearby, but did not hit any structures or vehicles, he added.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews expected to remain on scene for hours to deal with the toppled tree. 

The Italian stone pines form a canopy shading three city blocks on South H Street in Old Town Lompoc.

“Originally planted as Monterey pines circa 1940, the mistake produced a majestic stand of Italian stone pine trees that is one of the healthiest and most beautiful in the world,” the Lompoc Museum said.

The trees, which can grow as tall as 60 feet, reportedly are valued at $3 million “and are considered a great asset and historic resource to the community,” museum officials said on the organization's website.

The Stone Pine Hall, owned by the museum and used for meetings and live performances, is named in honor of the unique trees. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 