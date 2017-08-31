Stone Pine Tree in Lompoc Topples, Missing Vehicles and Buildings

No injuries reported as behemoth specimen on South H Street comes down

One of the beloved and behemoth pine trees on South H Street in Lompoc toppled Thursday afternoon, blocking the roadway.

Personnel from the Lompoc fire and police departments responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the intersection at South H Street near Hickory Avenue.

Periodically, limbs fall from the stone pine trees that line the neighborhoods of South H Street, but fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said this was the first time he recalled one falling after being uprooted.

The fallen tree damaged the sidewalk nearby, but did not hit any structures or vehicles, he added.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews expected to remain on scene for hours to deal with the toppled tree.

The Italian stone pines form a canopy shading three city blocks on South H Street in Old Town Lompoc.

“Originally planted as Monterey pines circa 1940, the mistake produced a majestic stand of Italian stone pine trees that is one of the healthiest and most beautiful in the world,” the Lompoc Museum said.

The trees, which can grow as tall as 60 feet, reportedly are valued at $3 million “and are considered a great asset and historic resource to the community,” museum officials said on the organization's website.

The Stone Pine Hall, owned by the museum and used for meetings and live performances, is named in honor of the unique trees.

