Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:10 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

"Stop Work" Order Issued At Greka

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a “stop work” order Thursday at several Greka Energy facilities in the North County, following more reported failures at the embattled oil company.

By Noozhawk staff | January 24, 2008 | 4:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a “stop work” order Thursday at several Greka Energy facilities in the North County, following more reported failures at the embattled oil company.

Thursday’s “stop work” orders affected two facilities—the Ucal lease on Dominion Road and the Bradley 3 Island facility on Telephone Road. The orders had already been given to two other facilities: the Bell lease on Palmer Road, and the Davis lease on Zaca Station Road.

Thursday’s reported incidents involve poor maintenance and failed equipment, such as inoperable injection pumps, failed alarms and tank over-flows, said Capt. Eli Iskow, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He added that there were no immediate threats to the public.

“There was also a release of an undetermined amount of KD (kerosene distillate), used to thin oil, into the ground and parking lot at the Ucal lease,” he said in a statement. “Due to the rain, there is contaminated runoff migrating into the seasonal creek at the Bradley 3 Island tank battery facility.”

They come on the heels of a series of embarrassing oil spills over the past several months at the company.

“We have teams of firefighters, inspectors and Hazardous Materials Specialists at all four facilities,” he said.  “Besides County Fire, Federal EPA, County Petroleum, State Fish and Game, State Department of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources all have personnel on scene.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 