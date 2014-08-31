Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:11 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt Storage Trailer Destroyed in Fire; Cause Under Investigation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 31, 2014 | 12:59 p.m.

A fire destroyed a storage trailer and its contents in Orcutt on Sunday.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded at 10:37 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of East Foster Road, in an alley between Michelle Drive and Odie Lane.

The first crews found a trailer, approximately 25 feet by 50 feet, engulfed in flames, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Firefighters completed a search of the trailer to confirm nobody was inside, he added.

Crews knocked down the fire at 11:05 a.m., but remained on the scene dealing with hot spots, including using power tools to remove part of an exterior wall.

The trailer was a total loss, Sadecki said. Contents inside also appeared to be charred beyond recognition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added.

One firefighter reportedly was taken to the hospital for treatment after stepping on a nail.

