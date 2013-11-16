Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Utility Room Fire at Downtown Ralphs Forces Evacuation

Grocery store back in business after firefighters put out blaze, health inspection clears market

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9:25 a.m. | November 16, 2013 | 8:30 a.m.

An electrical fire forced the evacuation of Ralphs supermarket in downtown Santa Barbara early Saturday, but the blaze caused minimal damage and the store was reopened several hours later.

There were no injuries in the incident.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, a smoke alarm sounded just after midnight at the store at 100 W. Carrillo St. — across the street from Fire Station 1.

Firefighters with Engine 1 arrived and, during their preliminary search, found the sprinkler system activated in a small utility room adjacent to the store's meat department, along with smoke and some flames, he said.

Reinforcements were called and Santa Barbara police evacuated the store. Mercado told Noozhawk that firefighters pulled a hose line into the building and had the fire out in about 10 minutes.

The fire damage was contained inside the utility room, he said, but there was water damage to other areas of the store.

"The store's floor drains weren't able to handle the volume of water we had to use so there was some water damage, which we helped clean up," Mercado said.

Store manager Deanna Anderson told Noozhawk that the fire was caused by an electrical fire in a battery pack stored in the utility room.

The store was reopened at 8 a.m. after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department inspected the premises, she said.

Mercado said the building's sprinkler system worked as intended.

"The sprinklers performed exactly as they were supposed to," he said. "They're not designed to put the fire out, but to slow it down. And they did."

Three engines, a truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire, said Mercado, who added that it was one of the most convenient assignments they've had.

"It couldn't really get any closer for us," he laughed.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Ralphs employees and Santa Barbara firefighters confer after an early morning fire at the 100 W. Carrillo St. store Saturday. (Urban Hikers photo)
Ralphs employees and Santa Barbara firefighters confer after an early morning fire at the 100 W. Carrillo St. store Saturday. (Urban Hikers photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 