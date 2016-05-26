Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:14 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Stories at Sunset’ to Celebrate Chumash Language, Complement Elverhøj Museum Portraiture Exhibit

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | May 26, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
A portrait of Kathleen Marshall painted by Holli Harmon, whose exhibit, “Revelations,” is on view at the Elverhøj Museum. Marshall will present “Stories at Sunset,” a talk featuring storytelling and an introduction to the Samala language, at the museum June 3. (Holli Harmon image)

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, in coordination with its ongoing “Revelations” multi-sensory art exhibit, will present “Stories at Sunset,” featuring a glimpse into the Samala language, presented by Santa Ynez Chumash member Kathleen Marshall from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

The presentation is one in a series of events surrounding “Revelations: Culture and Human Landscape of the Central Coast,” which celebrates the treasures of the community and runs through Aug. 14.

Visitors are encouraged to sip and savor local flavors while reveling in dialog and story with portrait subjects.

Chumash siblings Marshall and Mike Lopez, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Business Committee, and Marshall were selected take part in the exhibit, which was created by artist Holli Harmon.

According to a statement from the Elverhøj Museum, “Revelations” is a “multifaceted approach to portraiture that begins a portal to not only their appearance but to their history and hopes for the future.”

On June 3, Marshall will introduce visitors to the Samala language through storytelling, and she will discuss her life experience and Chumash culture.

The Elverhøj Museum is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, and its regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

