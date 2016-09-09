“Stories by Stagecoach” Library/Museum Collaboration Focuses on History for Fun Family Storytime

The historic Santa Ynez Library and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House announce the fall season for “Stories by the Stagecoach," a free monthly program for children ages 7-12 and their families.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., come sit in the Parks-Janeway Carriage House to hear about "The Wildest Race Ever: the Story of the 1904 Olympic Marathon," by Meghan McCarthy, along with more stories of sports in the early 1900s.

Both the Museum and the Library are located at 3596 Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez.



The program aims at bringing history to life for young people, with readings from historical novels or books for children, discussions, and a craft or related activity.

After the hour-long program, visitors are welcome to explore the Museum and the Library next door.



The Oct. 15 program will focus on California ranchos in the 1830s and ‘40s, with "Anita of Rancho Del Mar" by Elaine F. O’Brien, and "The Stories of Juana Briones, Alta California Pioneer" by Glenda Richter.

November 19 will feature two classics by Laura Ingalls Wilder: "Little House in the Big Woods," set in Wisconsin in 1867, and "Farmer Boy," set in upstate New York, 1866.



The programs are free to the public. Please contact the Santa Ynez Historical Museum at (805) 688-7889 or the library at [email protected] to make reservations.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.



Information about the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House can be found at santaynezmuseum.org/.



– Carey McKinnon is branch supervisor for the Santa Ynez Library.