Jewish Federation Invites Community to Hear Personal Stories of Courage from Israel’s ‘Frontline’

Chief Superintendent Eitan Menashe and Sgt. Major Ronit Tubul, both of the Israeli National Police, and Lt. Col. (Res) Gedion Avrami, director of security at the Malcha Mall in Jerusalem, will be in Santa Barbara on Friday to speak about the prevention of, and response to, acts of terror as well as their personal accounts of heroism, sharing their “Stories from the Frontline.”

While this event was planned and scheduled well before the current round of violence and unrest in Israel and Gaza, it is especially timely and resonant in light of the current situation.

All three speakers have personal experiences with terrorism to relate, but Sgt. Major Tubul has perhaps the most dramatic. In 2002, Tubul was critically injured in a suicide bomb attack on the bus she rode to work. Unconscious for two weeks, she later underwent an extremely arduous recuperation.

Six years later, having returned to work as a police officer, Tubul was awarded the Anti-Defamation League's Ina Kay Award, which is bestowed upon those individuals of extraordinary acts of courage in confronting intolerance, injustice, extremism and terrorism.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Tri-Counties ADL are proud to partner in welcoming Sgt. Major Tubul, Chief Superintendent Menashe and Lt. Col. Avrami to our community to provide their first-hand perspective on not only terrorism, but also current affairs overall in Israel.

We invite the entire community to join us for this special presentation, including breakfast, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

For event reservations, please contact Christina Ambriz at 805.957.1115 x101.

— Diana Oplinger is the marketing and communications manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.