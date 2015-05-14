Storm Brings Scattered Showers to Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County got some rain Thursday and could see scattered thunderstorms and showers through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The South Coast had about a quarter-inch of rain from the winter storm blowing through town Thursday and up to a third of an inch in some areas.

The quarter-inch-or-more of rain within 24 hours will trigger the restriction not to water outdoors for 48 hours following measurable rainfall.

Very little rain fell in the Santa Ynez Valley and foothills Thursday, with 0.02 inches registered Thursday afternoon at Lake Cachuma.

The North County had less rain than the South Coast, with Santa Maria totaling 0.17 inches as of 4 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, countywide rainfall is at 50 percent of normal so far this year, which isn’t helping the ongoing drought.

Starting Saturday, weather is supposed to clear up and temperatures will peak in the 60s next week throughout Santa Barbara County, with no more forecast of rain.

