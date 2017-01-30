Storm Damage Closes Section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

Retaining wall may have been compromised by runoff from recent storms, according to city officials

A short section of Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta has been closed due to concerns that recent storms have damaged a retaining wall holding up the roadway.

The closure affects Cathedral Oaks Road from Winchester Canyon Road to Calle Real, on the western side of the Winchester Commons housing development, said Valerie Kushnerov, a city of Goleta spokeswoman.

The closure also includes the adjacent bike path.

“The recent storms have caused voids or pockets to appear along the north side of the crib wall, and have caused a section of the wall to bulge outward slightly,” Kushnerov said. “The city has brought in specialty engineers to assess the soil movement and wall condition.”

Geotechnical work is being done to determine the options for repairing or replacing the wall, she added.

The public is asked — “for the safety of yourself and those around you” — not to access the closed section of roadway and bike path until the detours are lifted, Kushnerov said.

