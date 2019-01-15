Storm Dousing Santa Barbara County Lacking Predicted Intensity

Moderate rainfall well below levels that could cause debris flows; evacuation orders remain in force

Moderate rainfall was blanketing Santa Barbara County on Tuesday as a winter storm that prompted evacuation orders moved through the region.

By mid-afternoon, rainfall rates had remained well below the levels at which they could cause flooding and debris flows in communities below recent burn areas.

Sheriff’s deputies and other personnel went door to door Tuesday morning, delivering mandatory evacuation notices to neighborhood at risk from debris flows related to the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fires.

The evacuation order took effect at 10 a.m.

No major problems were reported from the storm.

The California Highway Patrol was urging people to avoid driving Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass due to rocks and debris on the roadway.

At 4 p.m., 12-hour rainfall totals ranged from 1.77 inches at Celite near Lompoc to 0.08 inches in Sisqouc, east of Santa Maria.

Other rainfall totals included 0.96 inches in Santa Barbara; 0.83 in Montecito; 0.89 inches in Goleta; 0.48 inches in Carpinteria; and 0.76 inches in Santa Maria.

The forecast was calling for continued rain through the afternoon and evening, but at lower rates than had been expected.

“The storm has been disappointing so far, though that`s good news for those near burn areas,” the National Weather Service in Oxnard said in its afternoon forecast discussion. “Radar echoes offshore are not showing as much intensity as expected by now and lightning detection networks have not detected any lightning in several hours.”

Showers were expected to taper off Tuesday night before the next storm moves into the region on Wednesday.

“This one has an atmospheric river to work with, and should produce similar if not higher rain amounts than today`s system,” according to the forecast discussion.

County officials have not indicated when evacuation orders might be lifted, but have pledge to get resident back in their homes as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Santa Barbara County opened an emergency call center which can be reached at 833.688.5551.

