Storm Dousing Santa Barbara County Lacking Predicted Intensity

Moderate rainfall well below levels that could cause debris flows; evacuation orders remain in force

Muddy water flows down Romero Creek

Muddy water flows down Romero Creek in Montecito on Tuesday afternoon as a storm was moving through the region. A second storm was still on track to deliver more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Buena Vista Creek in Montecito

Buena Vista Creek in Montecito had only modest flow Tuesday afternoon as a storm was moving their the region. A second storm was still on track to deliver more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

sandbags near a Montecito home

Sandbags line a corner in Montecito Tuesday morning as storm-related evacuation orders go into effect. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

evacuation notice on a door

Evacuation notices are stuck to doors in Montecito Tuesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

roadblocks on Montecito road

A roadblock set up on Olive Mill Road in Montecito Tuesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

sandbags near a Montecito home

Sandbags line a home along the 700 block of San Ysidro Road Tuesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

evacuation notice on a door

An evacuation notice is posted on a Coast Village Road business Tuesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

deputies giving evacuation notifications

Sheriff's deputies go door-to-door for evacuation notices Tuesday, for the approximately 1,500 residences impacted. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department)

volunteers with information boards

Volunteers staff a storm information board on East Valley Road Tuesday morning. (Montecito Fire Department)

weather briefing

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Jackson briefs emergency responders Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:34 p.m. | January 15, 2019 | 4:14 p.m.

Moderate rainfall was blanketing Santa Barbara County on Tuesday as a winter storm that prompted evacuation orders moved through the region.

By mid-afternoon, rainfall rates had remained well below the levels at which they could cause flooding and debris flows in communities below recent burn areas.

Sheriff’s deputies and other personnel went door to door Tuesday morning, delivering mandatory evacuation notices to neighborhood at risk from debris flows related to the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fires.

The evacuation order took effect at 10 a.m.

No major problems were reported from the storm.

The California Highway Patrol was urging people to avoid driving Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass due to rocks and debris on the roadway.

At 4 p.m., 12-hour rainfall totals ranged from 1.77 inches at Celite near Lompoc to 0.08 inches in Sisqouc, east of Santa Maria.

Other rainfall totals included 0.96 inches in Santa Barbara; 0.83 in Montecito; 0.89 inches in Goleta; 0.48 inches in Carpinteria; and 0.76 inches in Santa Maria.

The forecast was calling for continued rain through the afternoon and evening, but at lower rates than had been expected.

Sandbags line a corner in Montecito Tuesday morning as storm-related evacuation orders go into effect.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“The storm has been disappointing so far, though that`s good news for those near burn areas,” the National Weather Service in Oxnard said in its afternoon forecast discussion. “Radar echoes offshore are not showing as much intensity as expected by now and lightning detection networks have not detected any lightning in several hours.”

Showers were expected to taper off Tuesday night before the next storm moves into the region on Wednesday.

“This one has an atmospheric river to work with, and should produce similar if not higher rain amounts than today`s system,” according to the forecast discussion.

County officials have not indicated when evacuation orders might be lifted, but have pledge to get resident back in their homes as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Click here for information on evacuation centers for impacted residents and animals, Tuesday school closures and other emergency resources.

Buena Vista Creek in Montecito had only modest flow Tuesday afternoon as a storm was moving their the region. A second storm was still on track to deliver more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County opened an emergency call center which can be reached at 833.688.5551.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals. 

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tecolote-Creek-Storm-Runoff-tb from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

