Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Storm Postpones Friday’s CIF Basketball Games for Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego & Cate

Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego boys and girls to play playoff doubleheaders on Saturday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 17, 2017 | 7:38 p.m.

The powerful rainstorm that walloped Santa Barbara County has impacted the local sports calendar for Friday.

Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Cate postponed their CIF-Southern Section boys playoff basketball games to Saturday, and UCSB's men's volleyball match against Cal State Northridge at Rob Gym also was canceled.

The visiting teams were unable to reach the area because northbound Highway 101 was closed by a mudslide in the La Conchita area. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon.

Providence was scheduled to play Avalon from Catalina Island on Friday at Westmont.

The Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego boys teams will play CIF playoff doubleheaders with the girls teams on Saturday.

The DP girls face JSerra Catholic in a Division 2AA second-round game at 5 p.m., followed by the Charger boys taking on Saugus in a 2A second-round contest at 7:15 p.m. at Sovine Gym.

At Bishop's Brick House gym, the boys tip off at 5 p.m. against Pasadena Poly in a Division 4A second-round game and the girls follow at 7 p.m. against Pilibos in a 5AA Division opener.

Cate is playing its Division 6 second-round game against Mesa Grande at 7 p.m.

UCSB and Northridge will play their Mountain Pacific Sports Federation volleyball match on Wednesday, March 8.

The storm earlier forced the postponement of two CIF boys soccer matches from Friday to Saturday.

Laguna Blanca and Santa Barbara High will both play on the turf field at San Marcos' Warkentin Stadium. Laguna plays Academy of Careers and Exploration at noon in a Division 7 first-round match. At 3 p.m., Santa Barbara takes on Century in a Division 1 opening match. 

Also scheduled Saturday is a CIF Division 1 girls water polo quarterfinal between San Marcos and Corona del Mar at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara High's pool.

UCSB baseball's season-opening series against Loyola Marymount was moved from Caesar Uyesaka Stadium to LMU.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 