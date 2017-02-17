Storm Postpones Friday’s CIF Basketball Games for Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego & Cate

Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego boys and girls to play playoff doubleheaders on Saturday

The powerful rainstorm that walloped Santa Barbara County has impacted the local sports calendar for Friday.

Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Cate postponed their CIF-Southern Section boys playoff basketball games to Saturday, and UCSB's men's volleyball match against Cal State Northridge at Rob Gym also was canceled.

The visiting teams were unable to reach the area because northbound Highway 101 was closed by a mudslide in the La Conchita area. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon.

Providence was scheduled to play Avalon from Catalina Island on Friday at Westmont.

The Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego boys teams will play CIF playoff doubleheaders with the girls teams on Saturday.

The DP girls face JSerra Catholic in a Division 2AA second-round game at 5 p.m., followed by the Charger boys taking on Saugus in a 2A second-round contest at 7:15 p.m. at Sovine Gym.

At Bishop's Brick House gym, the boys tip off at 5 p.m. against Pasadena Poly in a Division 4A second-round game and the girls follow at 7 p.m. against Pilibos in a 5AA Division opener.

Cate is playing its Division 6 second-round game against Mesa Grande at 7 p.m.

UCSB and Northridge will play their Mountain Pacific Sports Federation volleyball match on Wednesday, March 8.

The storm earlier forced the postponement of two CIF boys soccer matches from Friday to Saturday.

Laguna Blanca and Santa Barbara High will both play on the turf field at San Marcos' Warkentin Stadium. Laguna plays Academy of Careers and Exploration at noon in a Division 7 first-round match. At 3 p.m., Santa Barbara takes on Century in a Division 1 opening match.

Also scheduled Saturday is a CIF Division 1 girls water polo quarterfinal between San Marcos and Corona del Mar at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara High's pool.

UCSB baseball's season-opening series against Loyola Marymount was moved from Caesar Uyesaka Stadium to LMU.

