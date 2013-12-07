Storm Gives Santa Barbara County Gentle Soaking

Mostly gentle rainfall fell across Santa Barbara County on Saturday, with most areas reporting less than a third of an inch.

Showers began in the early morning hours, as a fast-moving frontal system moved through the region.

Mountain areas had the largest rainfall amounts, nearly half an inch by 9 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Saturday's forecast was for gradual clearing and a 20-percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels were expected to be relatively low — starting out around 4,000 feet and dropping to 3,000 feet by the afternoon — meaning local ranges may get a white dusting.

High temperatures the next few days were expected to be in the 50s, with the overnight lows near freezing. Frost is likely is some areas, especially inland.

Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are forecast through next week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.